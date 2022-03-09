RRR : Fans indulge in uncalled-for debate

The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the release of RRR and the film is carrying humongous expectations. The film has two Tollywood Superstars NTR and Ram Charan essaying the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju respectively. The fans of NTR and Ram Charan are busy indulging in fan wars for the past few days. NTR fans argue that their favorite star dominates the show and has more screen presence and Mega fans posted updates saying that Ram Charan’s performance is the major highlight of RRR. There are also debates about the screen presence of NTR and Charan.

This turned into an ugly debate and some of the fans have been abusing each other and the stars of RRR. During several interviews, SS Rajamouli clarified that both NTR and Ram Charan have delivered their best and they have equally important roles in RRR. But the acts of the fans are making things murkier. It is clear that Rajamouli would have balanced the roles of NTR, Ram Charan and extracted the best out of them. But it is unfortunate to see fan wars right before the release of the country’s biggest multi-starrer hitting the screens. Hope the fans turn calm and support RRR mutually.