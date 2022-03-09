Malayalam star turns Antagonist for Prabhas

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is working with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel and the project is half done with the shoot. Prabhas plays a mafia don in this high voltage action entertainer. There are a lot of names considered for the role of the lead antagonist. During the Kerala media interaction of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas revealed that Malayalam star actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be a part of Salaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran is the lead antagonist in this action entertainer.

There are also talks that Salaar will release in two parts. When asked about the film releasing in two parts, Prabhas wished to speak about this at a later date and he is focused on Radhe Shyam that is hitting the screens this Friday. Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen in one more important role in Salaar that is produced by Hombale Films. The film may hit the screens next year in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.