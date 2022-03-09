Shruti Haasan turning the first option for Tollywood veterans

The directors of Tollywood who are working with veteran actors Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are finding it tough to lock the leading lady beside the actors. The audience are not in a mood to watch young beauties romancing these aged actors. After a long hunt, Boyapati locked Pragya Jaiswal beside Balayya for Akhanda. Kajal is pregnant and is away from films. Tamannaah signed back-to-back films beside veteran actors and there are very few options left.

Shruti Haasan now turned out to be the first option for filmmakers. She is the leading lady in Balakrishna’s upcoming movie directed by Gopichand Malineni. Megastar Chiranjeevi is working with Bobby and this mass entertainer too features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Shruti Haasan now turned out to be the first option for veteran actors. She is also the leading lady in Prabhas’ film Salaar that is in the final stages of shoot. Shruti Haasan too is not in a mood to relax and is signing projects beside veterans instead of sitting idle. Shruti Haasan is also in talks for a couple of new projects that will be announced soon.