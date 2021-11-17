Andhra Governor tests positive for Covid

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who was airlifted here on Wednesday from Vijayawada for treatment, has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He had been indisposed on Tuesday following his recent visit to Delhi.

Brought to Hyderabad by special aircraft, Harichandan, 87, was admitted to a corporate hospital in the city on Wednesday. On testing, he was found positive for Covid-19.

The Governor is being closely monitored by a team of experts. He has been evaluated by a multidisciplinary team and his condition is clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air.

Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with moderate Covid disease, said the medical bulletin

Harichandan was brought to Hyderabad by a special aircraft from Vijayawada after he took ill early morning.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the hospital to inquire about Harichandan’s health condition.

The veteran BJP leader from Odisha assumed charge as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on July 24, 2019.