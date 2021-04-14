Andhra logs 4K more Covid cases, active cases cross 28K mark

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,157 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to over 9.37 lakh, while active cases reached 28,383.

The state, which was logging over 2,000 cases for some days, has now the tally double to over 4,000 cases.

There were also 18 more deaths, in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 7,339.

Meanwhile, 1,606 more persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries over 9 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 617, followed by Srikakulam (522), Chittoor (517), Visakhapatnam (417), Kurnool (386), Anantapur (297), Nellore (276), Prakasam (230), Vizianagaram (154), Krishna (135), Kadapa (112) and West Godavari (60).

East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.27 lakh, the highest among all the districts, while the state’s positivity rate rose to 6.03 per cent, against the national average of 5.32 per cent.

With 35,732 more tests, the total number of tests has crossed the 1.55 crore mark.