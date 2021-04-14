KCR attacks Congress, keeps mum on BJP in N.Sagar meeting

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressed a huge public meeting in Halia on Wednesday (today) to campaign for party in the upcoming Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll on April 17.

KCR delivered speech for nearly 30 minutes. But his entire speech was targetted at Congress.

Surprisingly, KCR did not utter a single word against BJP or PM Modi or Bandi Sanjay or any other BJP leader.

KCR confined most of his speech to attack Congress and Congress candidate Jana Reddy.

Interestingly, the BJP is attacking KCR and TRS in its campaign.

BJP leaders Kishan Reddy, Vijayashanthi, Bandi Sanjay etc are launching a scathing attack on KCR and TRS.

Despite this, KCR preferred to keep silent on BJP.

On the other hand, KCR’s son KTR is attacking BJP more than Congress in all the public meetings.

KTR is not sparing even PM Modi and Amit Shah in his speeches saying that TRS will chase them away and issued ‘final warning’ to Telangana BJP leaders that TRS government will file cases if they abuse KCR in social media platforms.