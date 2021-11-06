Andhra to decide on cutting fuel price at ‘right time’

The Andhra Pradesh government made it clear on Saturday that it is not in a hurry to follow suit with the Central government, which recently reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.

After the Centre’s decision to cut excise duty, many states and Union Territories also chose to cut the value added tax (VAT) on auto fuels, providing relief to the customers.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas said that the state government will take the right decision on fuel pricing at the right time.

Speaking to the media, the minister maintained that the state government’s decision on the matter would be in the best interest of the people.

Ever since the Central government announced excise duty cut on the eve of Diwali, opposition parties in the state have been demanding a price cut on auto fuels.

Fuel prices in Andhra Pradesh remain the highest in south India, with petrol selling at Rs 110.35 and diesel selling at Rs 96.44 per litre.

Earlier on Saturday, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu targeted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue.

Recalling that when Reddy was in the opposition, he had promised to reduce fuel prices in the state, Naidu demanded to know why the Chief Minister is silent now.

Naidu demanded a minimum reduction of Rs 16 per litre in fuel prices.

“Fuel prices have a bearing on all sectors, including agriculture. Farmers are becoming debt-ridden because of increasing fuel prices. We will protest at fuel stations on Tuesday afternoon for an hour across the state,” Naidu said.