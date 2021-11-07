Cops service notices on Amaravati farmers’ yatra in Parchuru

The Amaravati farmers yatra, which was launched on November 1 from Tulluru in the Amaravati capital area, entered Prakasam district on Saturday evening. It entered Parchur Junction. On day 6 of the yatra, a distance of 14 km was covered. The Yatra will go on on Sunday. But, there will be a holiday on Monday to enable the participants to perform Kartika Somavaram rituals.

The yatra, which is titled Nayasthanam to Devasthanam, is gathering momentum. More and more people are joining the yatra. The yatra has got the support of all parties except the YSRCP. The yatra would go on for 45 days and would end on December 17 at Tirupati. Congress leader Tulasi Reddy and renegade YSRCP MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju have extended their support to the yatra. Meanwhile, the CPI has asked its cadres to ensure the success of the farmers’ yatra.

Meanwhile, the Chirala police have served a notice to the participants of the yatra. The notice said that while only 157 persons were allowed to participate in the yatra, as many as 2500 persons were present at the yatra and that it was a clear violation of the provisions of the conditional permission given. Also, the police served a notice for using mikes. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the police action.

On the other hand, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the yatra was a TDP affair. He said only TDP workers were participating in the yatra and said that proposal to have three capitals was intended to achieve the all round development of all the regions of the state. He said the yatra indeed was a TDP yatra and that it has no support of the people at large.