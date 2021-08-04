Andhra to set up 4,530 digital libraries at Rs 140 cr

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to prepare and action plan to construct 4,530 digital libraries.

“Digital libraries will be setup in all the village panchayats across the state to prepare an action plan for the construction of 4,530 digital libraries,” said Reddy.

He held a review meeting on IT and digital libraries at his camp office and noted that these libraries should be useful to graduate students along with primary and secondary education.

The Chief Minister directed officials to make study material for common entrance tests available in these libraries, along with providing uninterrupted internet facility to village secretariats and rythu bharosa kendras (RBKs).

Reddy instructed officials to provide three desktops, UPS, desktop barcode printer, scanner, laser printer, software, anti-virus software, unlimited bandwidth internet along with minimum facilities in the digital libraries, including completing the construction of data centres for storage.

Similarly, he also directed officials to provide facilities such as three desktop tables, system chairs, visitor chairs, tube lights, fans, iron racks, newspapers and magazines in the digital libraries.

The state government will spend Rs 140 crore on these libraries in the first phase, which is expected to start on August 15.

Meanwhile, Reddy instructed officials to take measures to strengthen work from home (WFH) concept and provide high speed internet in villages.