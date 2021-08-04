The story behind Megastar’s God Father title

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the remake of Lucifer. Tamil director Mohan Raja is on board to direct the project and the shoot commences from August 13th in Hyderabad. There are speculations that the makers locked God Father as the film’s title and Chiranjeevi gave his nod for the same. The title was registered by young director Sampath Nandi some time ago. He penned an interesting script and registered God Father for the same. The makers of Lucifer remake approached Sampath Nandi for the title.

Chiranjeevi too called Sampath Nandi for the title. Being a Mega admirer, Sampath Nandi could not say no and he offered the title for the team of Lucifer remake. The makers are in plans to announce the title on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22nd as all the hurdles are cleared. NV Prasad and Ram Charan will jointly produce this prestigious remake. Chiranjeevi is completing the pending portions of Acharya in this while.