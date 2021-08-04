Etela in wheel-chair more dangerous, feels TRS

Huzurabad politics have taken an interesting turn now. With Etela hospitalised and needing a knee surgery, his campaign would be in a wheel-chair. The TRS feels that Etela in wheel-chair is more dangerous. He already has a lot of sympathy among the people of Huzurabad and his campaign in a wheel-chair could evoke more sympathy, TRS leaders feel.

Meanwhile, internal survey reports showed that despite all the high decibel campaign against him in Huzurabad, Eatala still enjoys a significant edge among the voters. The surveys have also shown that the virulent campaign by the TRS leaders is actually proving counterproductive. As a result, the TRS ministers and leaders like Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eswar, Errabelli Dayakar, Challa Dharma Reddy, Satish Babu and Sunke Ravi Kumar have slowed down their criticism of Etela. Reports say that the comments of Gangula and Errabelli, both turncoat politicians who joined the TRS from the TDP, are being ridiculed by the people. Even Etela’s long time friend Harish Rao is wary of campaigning against him in Huzurabad. Harish Rao has not visited the constituency in several days.

Meanwhile, Etela has been admitted into a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors suggested that he undergo a surgery on his knee. They suggested that he take a rest for at least 10 days. After that, he would campaign on a wheel-chair. Sources say that Etela has confirmed input that there would be no bypoll in September. Hence he has decided to undergo the much-needed surgery to his knee. Meanwhile, his wife is conducting the outreach in the constituency.

KCR is likely to visit Huzurabad on August 16 to launch the ambitious Dalit Bandhu programme. Huzurabad has been chosen in view of the upcoming bypoll in the constituency. The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of Eatala Rajender from the assembly and the TRS.