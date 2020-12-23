Andhra transfers 2 IAS officers, relieves additional charges for 2 more

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred two senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, J. Syamala Rao and K. Sunitha, and relieved a couple more from full additional charges.

“Rao, on transfer, is posted as officer on special duty in the water resources department. He shall assume the charge of the post of secretary to the government, water resources department,” said Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

He will take the new role after Aditya Nath Das succeeds Sawhney on December 31.

Rao is an IAS officer from the 1997 batch while Das belongs to the 1987 batch.

K. Sunitha, secretary to the government in the finance department has been transferred and posted as secretary, social welfare department.

In the finance department, she was in-charge of new revenue generating projects taken up by different departments within the finance department.

The 1996 batch officer will relive Budithi Rajsekhar from full additional charge (FAC) of the social welfare department. Rajskehar belongs to the 1992 batch.

Sunitha has also been placed with the FAC of the post of vice chairman and managing director, AP Scheduled Caste Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd, again reliving Rajsekhar.

Meanwhile, Y. Srilakshmi, a 1988 batch IAS officer, who is waiting for posting has been posted as secretary to the government, municipal administration and urban development, relieving Rao.