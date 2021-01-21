Sree Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad starrer wholesome entertainer Gaali Sampath directed by Aneesh Krishna and produced by S Krishna is fast progressing with its shoot. Father-son binding is said to be major highlight of the film for which blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is providing screenplay and is also presenting it.

Meanwhile, Anil Ravipudi expressing his fondness for the film informs he has taken additional duties. He is now supervising direction. “When #GaaliSampath was first announced, I planned to present and write screenplay for the film. This film is extra special for us and now I am extending my complete support by providing direction supervision as well. I always believe that team work means more meaningful work !!” wrote Anil Ravipudi.

Anil Ravipudi is seen giving his inputs to Aneesh Krishna in the video.

Lovely Singh is the heroine opposite Sree Vishu in the film slated for summer release.