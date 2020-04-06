Anil Ravipudi having a blast during the lockdown

Successful director Anil Ravipudi scored five hits in his career. After the super success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, he is working on the script of F3. The film features Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles and the other lead actors will be finalized once the script of the film gets locked. During this lock down period, Anil along with his team is spending a busy time in his hometown in Prakasam district. Anil along with his team flew to his hometown well in advance before the lockdown got imposed.

Anil Ravipudi is blessed with a baby boy recently and his family too is in his hometown. Along with working on the script of F3, Anil is spending ample time with his family currently. The regular shoot of F3 will commence during the second half of the year. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will bankroll this project. Anil Ravipudi said that the film will have double the entertainment of F2 and he will announce things officially very soon.