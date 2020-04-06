Tollywood badly stressed due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak brought a halt to the film shoots and the theatres are left closed all over. Though everyone predicted that the shoots will start soon from the mid of April or from the first week of May, the current situations sound completely different. Telugu360 learned that Tollywood will be under strict lockdown till the number of coronavirus cases across Telugu states reaches zero. The distributors are mounting pressure not to release any film in the coming weeks even after the lockdown gets lifted because of the financial crisis all over. People are scared to come out to theatres and this would result in huge losses for all the upcoming releases.

This turned out to be a huge stress for several filmmakers whose films are under shoot and all those who are waiting for release. With this huge delay, the filmmakers would be losing crores of money which is invested. It is unclear if the actors of these films would bear a part of the losses and stand with the producers. As per the current estimates, there would be no film releases till the first week of July. Several producers, Film Chamber members and Producers Guild will meet to discuss and finalize things once the lockdown will be lifted.