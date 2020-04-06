Speculation: Puri penning a powerful script for Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh share a close bonding. Their combination film Paisa Vasool ended up as a below-average grosser but the duo decided to work together again. Nandamuri fans are left in delight with the stylish portrayal of their favorite actor in Paisa Vasool and they are waiting for the combo again. With the coronavirus break, Puri Jagannadh is said to be working on a powerful script for Balakrishna.

The duo is in talks for the project for some time. Puri who got ample time during this break started working on the script. He would narrate the script to Balayya once he is done with the draft and gets convinced. V Anand Prasad of Bhavya Creations is on board to produce this interesting project. Puri is currently busy with Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter and Balakrishna is occupied with Boyapati Srinu’s untitled action entertainer. Both these projects are expected to release during the second half of this year.