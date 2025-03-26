Anil Ravipudi locks the final script of Megastar’s Film

Successful director Anil Ravipudi has delivered the biggest blockbuster in his career with Sankranthiki Vastunnam. He started working on the script of his next that features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Anil Ravipudi and his team have wrapped up the scriptwork of the film and the final draft is locked. Anil Ravipudi even met Megastar and completed the final narration. The successful director himself posted the update through his official social media page.

Anil Ravipudi hinted that Chiranjeevi essays the role of ‘Shankar Varaprasad’ in the film. The movie will be launched on the auspicious day of Ugadi and the regular shoot commences after summer. Anil Ravipudi also clarified that the film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2026 holiday season. He also hinted that the film would be a hilarious entertainer. Bheems is scoring the music and the songs are being recorded currently. Sahu Garapati will produce this project on Shine Screens banner. More details will be announced officially very soon.