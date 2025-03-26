x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana forms SIT to crack down on betting apps

Published on March 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telangana forms SIT to crack down on betting apps
image
Anil Ravipudi locks the final script of Megastar’s Film
image
Photos : MAD Trailer Launch Event
image
War of words between KTR and Bhatti on ’30 percent commission’ allegation
image
Exclusive Interview With RobinHood Director Venky Kudumula

Telangana forms SIT to crack down on betting apps

Taking its crack down on betting apps to next level, Telangana Government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on betting apps. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced formation of SIT in the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday.

Already Telangana Police has filed cases on several celebrities and influencers, who had promoted betting apps, and questioning them. Now formation of SIT will give more powers to the Police to take stringent action on betting app companies and owners.

“We have filed cases on celebrities and influencers promoting betting apps and inquiring them. But that’s not sufficient to curb betting apps. We will also have to take action on betting app founders. We are forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to completely curb betting apps. We are trying to bring a permanent solution to this serious online betting problem,” said CM Revanth Reddy, making a statement in the Assembly.

Telangana CM also stressed that the online betting has turned into an International crime, hinting that it is becoming even harder for the local Police to crack down on betting apps.

Betting app founders have been using the loopholes in the law and the convenience provided by technology to operate betting apps, without coming under the radar of Police.

It is said that though online betting is prohibited in India, betting app founders are running it from overseas destinations. It has to be seen whether Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Telangana Police can nab the betting app founders and online betting organizers and bring a permanent solution to this new-age problem, which is ruining the lives of lakhs of people.

Previous Anil Ravipudi locks the final script of Megastar’s Film
else

TRENDING

image
Anil Ravipudi locks the final script of Megastar’s Film
image
NTR Overwhelmed with Devara response in Japan
image
Mad Square Trailer offers hilarious roller-coaster ride

Latest

image
Telangana forms SIT to crack down on betting apps
image
Anil Ravipudi locks the final script of Megastar’s Film
image
Photos : MAD Trailer Launch Event
image
War of words between KTR and Bhatti on ’30 percent commission’ allegation
image
Exclusive Interview With RobinHood Director Venky Kudumula

Most Read

image
Telangana forms SIT to crack down on betting apps
image
War of words between KTR and Bhatti on ’30 percent commission’ allegation
image
Telangana Scores Big: BYD’s Mega Electric Vehicle Project

Related Articles

NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress