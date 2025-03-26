Telangana forms SIT to crack down on betting apps

Taking its crack down on betting apps to next level, Telangana Government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on betting apps. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced formation of SIT in the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday.

Already Telangana Police has filed cases on several celebrities and influencers, who had promoted betting apps, and questioning them. Now formation of SIT will give more powers to the Police to take stringent action on betting app companies and owners.

“We have filed cases on celebrities and influencers promoting betting apps and inquiring them. But that’s not sufficient to curb betting apps. We will also have to take action on betting app founders. We are forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to completely curb betting apps. We are trying to bring a permanent solution to this serious online betting problem,” said CM Revanth Reddy, making a statement in the Assembly.

Telangana CM also stressed that the online betting has turned into an International crime, hinting that it is becoming even harder for the local Police to crack down on betting apps.

Betting app founders have been using the loopholes in the law and the convenience provided by technology to operate betting apps, without coming under the radar of Police.

It is said that though online betting is prohibited in India, betting app founders are running it from overseas destinations. It has to be seen whether Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Telangana Police can nab the betting app founders and online betting organizers and bring a permanent solution to this new-age problem, which is ruining the lives of lakhs of people.