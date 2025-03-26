Santhana Prapthirasthu: Naalo Edho is a pure love melody that charms

“Santhana Prapthirasthu,” a musical family entertainer, stars Vikranth and Chandni Chowdary in the lead roles. Makers began musical promotions by launching the first single at a radio station. The entire team attended the event.

The first single, “Naalo Edho,” from the film is now out, composed by the talented Sunil Kashyap. This romantic track is incredibly catchy, offering a refreshing and addictive vibe that will linger with listeners. Its melody perfectly captures the essence of love, making it an instant favorite.

The lyrical video for the song is beautifully crafted, with visuals that effortlessly convey the emotions and tender moments of love. Featuring captivating vocals by Dinker Kalvala and Aditi Bhavaraju, the track is elevated to new heights. The heartfelt lyrics by Sreejo are sure to resonate deeply with listeners.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently launched the hilarious teaser and had a great time watching it. The film has ensemble cast featuring Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Jeevan Kumar, Muralidhar Goud, Sri Lakshmi and others.

The film’s music is composed by Sunil Kashyap. With a plenty of laughs and good message, Santhana Prapthirasthu promises to deliver good entertainer. Produced under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for his work on ABCD and the popular web series Aha Naa Pellanta.