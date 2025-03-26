Uncertified products found in Amazon Warehouse in Hyderabad

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officials raided Amazon’s ware house in Hyderabad, unearthing shocking violations.

BIS Hyderabad branch Joint Director Rakesh Tanneeru, Deputy Director Kavin K and team raided Amazon warehouse located in Airport City, Shamshabad on Tuesday.

During BIS officials’ raid, total 2783 consumer goods were found without mandatory BIS Certification, marking clear violation of rules.

“Total 1937 stainless steel water bottles, 150 Smart Watches, 326 wireless earbuds, 15 Electric Water Heaters, 30 CCTV Cameras, 16 Domestic Electric Food Mixers, 10 Domestic Pressure Cookers, 170 Mobile Chargers, 90 Electric and Non-Electric Toys and others were found stored and offered for sale without the mandatory BIS Certification,” informed a media release from Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday.

BIS officials have seized the uncertified products, whose value is expected to be more than Rs 50 lakh.

Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce players in India and spotting of uncertified products on it, is a serious issue. This raises concerns among online buyers and e-commerce customers.