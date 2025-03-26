x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Uncertified products found in Amazon Warehouse in Hyderabad

Published on March 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?
image
Last minute tensions for Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04
image
Chiru’s Real Name In Anil Ravipudi’s Film
image
Ram Charan’s RC16 Pre-Look: Gritty & Fierce

Uncertified products found in Amazon Warehouse in Hyderabad

Amazon

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officials raided Amazon’s ware house in Hyderabad, unearthing shocking violations.

BIS Hyderabad branch Joint Director Rakesh Tanneeru, Deputy Director Kavin K and team raided Amazon warehouse located in Airport City, Shamshabad on Tuesday.

During BIS officials’ raid, total 2783 consumer goods were found without mandatory BIS Certification, marking clear violation of rules.

“Total 1937 stainless steel water bottles, 150 Smart Watches, 326 wireless earbuds, 15 Electric Water Heaters, 30 CCTV Cameras, 16 Domestic Electric Food Mixers, 10 Domestic Pressure Cookers, 170 Mobile Chargers, 90 Electric and Non-Electric Toys and others were found stored and offered for sale without the mandatory BIS Certification,” informed a media release from Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday.

BIS officials have seized the uncertified products, whose value is expected to be more than Rs 50 lakh.

Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce players in India and spotting of uncertified products on it, is a serious issue. This raises concerns among online buyers and e-commerce customers.

Next Photos : Robinhood Movie Press Meet Previous Santhana Prapthirasthu: Naalo Edho is a pure love melody that charms
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?
image
Last minute tensions for Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04

Latest

image
Buzz: Salman Khan to work with one more South Director?
image
Last minute tensions for Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04
image
Chiru’s Real Name In Anil Ravipudi’s Film
image
Ram Charan’s RC16 Pre-Look: Gritty & Fierce

Most Read

image
Uncertified products found in Amazon Warehouse in Hyderabad
image
Telangana forms SIT to crack down on betting apps
image
War of words between KTR and Bhatti on ’30 percent commission’ allegation

Related Articles

NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress