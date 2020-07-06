Anil Ravipudi ready with one more project?

Talented director Anil Ravipudi who scored five hits in a row is all set to direct F3 with Venkatesh and Varun Tej. The film was aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release but the coronavirus pandemic spoiled his plans. He already completed the script work of F3 and is waiting for the arrival of Venky and Varun. Venkatesh has to complete his portions of shoot for Naarappa and this will not happen anytime soon. Varun Tej who recently started the shoot of boxing drama recently will resume shoot and will need ample time to complete the film.

Anil Ravipudi is in plans to complete one more project before he commences the shoot of F3 if there is further delay in the arrival of actors. The talented director is ready with plan B. He is working on a script considering a young actor and is planning to complete the shoot in a quick time. Anil works at a fast pace is planning tight schedules for the project. He is also working on a women-centric film that will roll soon. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Anil is working with his team and is completing the script works of his future projects. An official announcement about his next project would be made soon.