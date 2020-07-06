A diehard fan registers a star on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Name

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is still not digestible to many and the entire nation mourned his untimely demise. Most of his fans and Bollywood celebrities are shocked beyond words. Sushant Singh Rajput is known for his love for space. His diehard fan named a star after his favorite actor. The fan even shared the certificate showing that he got the copyrights of the star with the name of Sushant Singh Rajput.

As Sushant Singh Rajput was so fond of stars and celestial bodies, one of his fans registered a star with his name. The star is astronomically verified at the position of RA 22.121 and declination 10.14. “The name is permanently filed in the Registry’s vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto,” said Raksha, a diehard fan of Sushant.