KCR Biopic plans back on track

Several filmmakers had plans to make a film on the life story of legendary Telangana politician and Chief Minister KCR. Some of them even announced but somehow the plans did not materialize. Producer and director Madhura Sreedhar announced some time ago that he would make the film soon. Madhura Sreedhar responded about the biopic of KCR now. He said that the entire script work of the project is completed.

“We are working on the biopic for some time. The script part of the film is ready. KCR is now a national leader and hence we are in plans to make the film as a pan Indian project. We are in the hunt for the right actor who can reprise him on screen. The film is planned to be made on a budget of Rs 20 crores and we are currently pooling the budget for this prestigious project” said Madhura Sreedhar. An official announcement about the project will be made very soon.