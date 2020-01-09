Anil Ravipudi responds about Critics

Anil Ravipudi is four films old and all his films ended up commercial hits though the reviews have been not encouraging. The young director bagged an opportunity to work with Superstar Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru and the film is carrying massive expectations. When asked about getting bad reviews from the critics, Anil Ravipudi straightaway clarified that he is here for the audience and they are loving his films. Anil also revealed that he turned even better with every film of him till date.

“I have delivered career-best films for Kalyanram, Sai Dharam Tej, Ravi Teja and Venkatesh till the respective films released. My producers and distributors never lost a penny till date. I take the feedback from the reviews or critics in a positive way for sure and I prefer to work more hard for my next project. I may not have impressed the critics but the core film audience always loved my films. Sarileru Neekevvaru will appeal to all the sections of the audience and will not miss my mark entertainment” said Anil Ravipudi during his recent interview.