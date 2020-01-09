Vinayak’s Seenayya hits one more roadblock

Sensational director VV Vinayak lost huge weight and is all set to make his debut as an actor with Seenayya. He loved the plot of the film and gave his nod after top producer Dil Raju was on board as the producer. Narasimha Rao is the director and Vinayak suggested several changes to the final draft. He completed shooting for a week and was not impressed with the rushes. The shoot of the film was planned to reinstate during the first week of January but did not happen.

Vinayak is not convinced with the changes made and the team is currently working on the script again. The shoot of the film is currently kept on hold and the regular shoot commences once Vinayak gives his nod for the final script. Shriya Saran is the leading lady and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Seenayya is slated for summer release.