Anil Ravipudi Vs Nag Ashwin in March

Every film needs a driving force for the audience to rush to theatres and watch the films. The films of top stars and successful directors will always open on a grand note. But when it comes to small films, there should be someone who should push the project forward. Successful director Anil Ravipudi is busy with F3 and he is backing a small film Gaali Sampath. Anish is the director of this comic entertainer and Sree Vishnu, Rajendra Prasad are the lead actors. The film is announced for March 11th release. The film is in news and is hot in trade after Anil Ravipudi joined the project as a presenter and is supervising the direction.

National award winning director Nag Ashwin is backing a comic entertainer Jathi Ratnalu. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna are the lead actors in this film. Jathi Ratnalu too is announced for March 11th release. This would be a wise move for both the directors at this point in their career. Sharwanand’s Sreekaram too is releasing on the same day. Anil Ravipudi and Nag Ashwin are in plans to continue to support such projects if these films end up successful. As of now, both Gaali Sampath and Jathi Ratnalu are carrying decent expectations. It would be interesting to see which film dominates the March 11th weekend.