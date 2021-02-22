Nithiin’s next project details

Young actor Nithiin is the only actor who will have three releases in the next four months. His movies Check, Rang De and Andhadhun remake are heading for release soon. Nithiin as of now is shooting for his next film Andhadhun remake and the entire shooting portions of the film will be completed by April. The actor will then head for the shoot of Powerpeta, a mass entertainer that is under discussion for the past two years. Krishna Chaitanya is the director and the film rolls from May.

Nithiin recently gave his nod for the final script. The hunt for the actors is currently on. People Media Factory will produce this film which is planned to be made in two installments. More details about this project will be announced officially once Nithiin is done with the shoot of Andhadhun remake.