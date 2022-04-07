Anil Ravipudi working at Jet-speed

Anil Ravipudi happens to be one of the most successful directors of this generation in Telugu cinema. He is done with the shoot of F3 and the film is aimed for summer release. He is busy with the post-production work and is focused on the script of his next film which will have Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. The shoot commences in October this year and Anil will finalize the actors and technicians after the release of F3.

Anil Ravipudi met NTR recently and narrated a plot. After NTR responded on a positive note, the young director started working on the script. In no time, Anil Ravipudi completed the line order and treatment for the script. The dialogue version of the script is pending and he will soon meet NTR and will narrate the complete draft. Anil Ravipudi is working on jet speed and is expected to release two quick films in the next one year. But directing NTR will take a longer wait as NTR has to complete Koratala Siva’s film and Buchi Babu’s projec