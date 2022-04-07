Salaar glimpse coming with KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a massive release on April 14th. The film’s director Prashanth Neel is shooting for Salaar that has Prabhas in the lead role. As per the update, a glimpse of Salaar will be out on April 14th along with KGF: Chapter 2. The glimpse will be screened in all the theatres of KGF: Chapter 2 across the country. The makers are expected to make an official announcement soon. More than 50 percent of the shoot of Salaar is wrapped up and Prabhas will resume the shoot of the film soon.

Prashanth Neel is busy with the promotional activities of KGF: Chapter 2. The film has Yash and Srinidhi Shetty playing the lead roles. KGF: Chapter 2 is carrying humongous expectations and is an action-packed political drama. Salaar too is a high voltage action entertainer and Prabhas plays the title role and he is presented as a mafia don. Salaar is expected to have a theatrical release during summer 2023. Hombale Films, the makers of KGF are producing Salaar.