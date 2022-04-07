SS Rajamouli continues to ignore Telugu Media

SS Rajamouli chalked out a perfect promotional plan for RRR in all the languages and it worked out big time for the film. All the interviews are pre-planned and recorded without any media interactions. There is no involvement of print or electronic media in the interviews. Rajamouli along with NTR and Ram Charan had a formal interaction with the media before the release. Rajamouli has been unhappy with the Telugu media since the release of Baahubali: The Beginning. The film received poor reviews from the Tollywood media circles.

The poor reviews and ratings left Rajamouli in shock. Since then, Rajamouli started ignoring Telugu media. He hardly interacted with the Telugu media during the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion and the same happened for RRR. After RRR has been declared as a blockbuster, the team of RRR wanted to celebrate the success through a Thank You Meet but Rajamouli wasn’t ready.

RRR too received negative reviews from the Telugu media circles and they reached SS Rajamouli. The top director decided to stay away from success meets arranged by the makers. He celebrated the success parties in Hyderabad and Mumbai recently where the media was not invited. Rajamouli chalked out a formula and he would implement the same for all his upcoming projects.