Anirudh turns the talk of the Nation

Tamil sensational music composer Anirudh Ravichander is in huge demand after he scored back-to-back hits. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is a game changer for the actor and several filmmakers from Telugu and Hindi approached Anirudh. But the young composer has several Tamil biggies in his hand and he is quite selective. He is currently working for NTR’s Devara and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. He composed the music and background score for Rajinikanth’s Jailer that released on August 10th. Anirudh and his work is widely appreciated and the critics said that his work is the major highlight of the film apart from the performance of Rajinikanth.

Anirudh turned out to be the talk of the nation now. Bollywood is eagerly waiting for the release of Jawan. Social media is left with debates about the work of Anirudh and the way he handled Jailer. He delivered his background score which elevated the film. Anirudh too is looking for interesting collaborations in the coming days. He is now the most wanted music composer of the nation. Anirudh is said to have rejected a couple of Telugu biggies as he is quite occupied.