Gopichand’s next film is Viswam

Tollywood actor Gopichand needs a strong super hit to bounce back in Tollywood. He is currently shooting for an action entertainer titled Bhimaa and the film is expected to have a release early next year. Gopichand has been holding talks with Srinu Vaitla for a comic entertainer. The talks are on for a long time. Srinu Vaitla locked the final script and Gopichand gave his final nod recently. The pre-production work of the project is happening at a fast pace.

The makers are considering Viswam as the title of the film. An announcement about the project and title is expected to be out soon. A major portion of the film will be shot abroad and the team is scouting the locales for the same. Srinu Vaitla who delivered a series of flops took ample time to wrap up the script. The shoot of the film will commence in October. More details are expected to be announced at the right time.