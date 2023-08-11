Buzz: Kajal Agarwal to romance Nag?

King Nagarjuna is focused on the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Porinju Marian Jose. Choreographer Vijay Binny is on board to direct the film and the shooting formalities will kick-start in September. The pre-production work of the film is going on. Nag gave his nod for the bound script recently. As per the update, the makers are considering Kajal Agarwal as the leading lady for this film which is yet to be titled.

There is a huge scarcity of heroines beside veteran actors of Telugu cinema and they are left with very few options. Kajal is the frontrunner for the role for now. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this project. Nagarjuna is also in talks for a couple of other projects and they will be announced at the right time.