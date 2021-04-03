Anjali admits about being in a Relationship

Telugu actress Anjali has done 48 films in various South Indian languages and she is quite selective. Along with picking challenging roles, Anjali says that she is not ready to accept a script that doesn’t impress her. During her recent media interaction, Anjali said that she is not ready to open up about her personal life but she agreed that she was in a relationship. She called it unfortunate and it did not materialize. Like every girl, Anjali has been in that tough phase and she is out of that phase because of films.

Anjali is all focused on her upcoming projects in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. She is also shooting for her next Telugu film Anandha Bhairavi. Speaking about Vakeel Saab, Anjali said that she was extremely impressed with the assignment and said yes. She lauded Pawan Kalyan for his simplicity and expressed her confidence in having a long career in South cinema.