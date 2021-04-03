Alia Bhatt’s portions rescheduled in RRR

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is the latest to be tested positive for coronavirus. The actress is shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi in the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress announced that she will stay in home quarantine and will return back to work once she recovers completely. Alia Bhatt has to join the sets of RRR and shoot for the pending song along with Ram Charan this month. The makers rescheduled the shooting portions to May after she is tested positive for coronavirus.

SS Rajamouli is currently canning the climax portions on NTR and Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt too will be present in the climax portions of RRR. The entire pending shoot of Alia Bhatt will be completed in a long schedule next month. RRR is announced for October 13th release across the globe in all the Indian languages. Both NTR and Ram Charan are expected to be relieved from RRR by May. The post-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace.