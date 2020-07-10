Anna YSR Congress Party moves Delhi HC to derecognise YSR Congress Party

Anna YSR Congress Party on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to derecognise the YSR Congress Party.

A petition was filed by Anna YSR Congress Party founder-president Mahbub Pasha in the Delhi High Court. The petitioner approached the Delhi HC opposing the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the ruling party.

Basha argued that the Jagan-led party which was registered as Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party was illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party despite the Election Commission of India asking the Andhra Pradesh government not to use the same.

Hearing the petition, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the Andhra Pradesh government.

The issue was first raised by YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishna Raju. In a reply to show-cause notice issued by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and party general secretary Vijaysai Reddy, Raju questioned the legal sanctity of the notice as it was served under the letterhead of YSR Congress Party.

“Our party name, as registered with the Election Commission of India, is actually Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress and, as such, calling it YSR Congress lacks legal sanctity. I shall respect and regard the rules, regulations, policies and procedures, ideology and philosophy of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party only,” Raju had stated in his reply to Vijaysai Reddy’s show cause notice.

Anna YSR Congress Party’s Mahbub Pasha had already approached the Election Commission of India opposing the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the ruling party.