Teenmar Mallana faces HC wrath over Mandamus petition on KCR

The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition which sought to know the whereabouts and health condition of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Naveen alias Teenmar Mallana had filed a Mandamus writ petition arguing that the people of the state were concerned about the Chief Minister’s health and that it is the duty of the administration to tell the public where KCR is. The petitioner raised concerns over the CM’s health in the wake of 30 employees of Pragathi Bhavan testing Covid-19 positive. Thereafter, the CM had moved out of Pragathi Bhavan to his farm house in Gajwel.

The petitioner also pointed out that the Chief Minister had failed to discharge his duties ever since he had left Pragathi Bhavan.

A furious High Court warned the petitioner not to play political gimmicks by filing such pleas. Further, it had asked the petitioner to file habeas corpus petition.

Earlier, State Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jeevan Reddy too had raised similar doubts over the health of the Chief Minister and accused KCR of “hiding” in his farm house at a time the state was going through severe financial and health crisis due to the pandemic.

Congress leader Revanth Reddy demanded that the health ministry release a bulletin on the health condition of KCR. The Chief Minister’s ‘disappearance’ comes in the wake of a growing number of his colleagues tested positive for the infection, including Home Minister Mahamood Ali and three legislators