Ante Sundaraniki Day1 AP/TS Collections – Below Par Opening

Telugu360
Ante Sundaraniki has a below par opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 3.80 Cr. Only Nizam area because of Hyderabad has seen average collections but remaining have been below par. Theatrical rights in the Telugu States are valued for 22Cr which is a huge task from this opening.

AreaDay1 AP/TS CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam1.55 Cr 9 Cr
Ceeded0.40 Cr3 Cr
UA0.45 Cr
Guntur0.34 Cr
East0.25 Cr
West0.34 Cr
Krishna0.28 Cr
Nellore0.18 Cr
Andhra10 Cr ratio
AP/TS3.79 Cr 22 Cr
ROI2.5 Cr
Overseas 3.50 Cr
Worldwide28 Cr

