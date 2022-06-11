Ante Sundaraniki Day1 AP/TS Collections – Below Par Opening

Ante Sundaraniki has a below par opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 3.80 Cr. Only Nizam area because of Hyderabad has seen average collections but remaining have been below par. Theatrical rights in the Telugu States are valued for 22Cr which is a huge task from this opening.

Area Day1 AP/TS Collections Pre release Business Nizam 1.55 Cr 9 Cr Ceeded 0.40 Cr 3 Cr UA 0.45 Cr Guntur 0.34 Cr East 0.25 Cr West 0.34 Cr Krishna 0.28 Cr Nellore 0.18 Cr Andhra 10 Cr ratio AP/TS 3.79 Cr 22 Cr ROI 2.5 Cr Overseas 3.50 Cr Worldwide 28 Cr