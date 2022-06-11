Squabbles in YSRCP take new turn

The internal squabbles in the ruling YSR Congress are taking a new turn with rivals making open statements against each other. Though there are differences among the leaders across the state, they are coming to the open in some places.

TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam South, Vasupalli Ganesh who has been with the YSR Congress for the past two years had now quit his post of the constituency incharge due to the unrest in the party.

The squabbles in Gannavaram Assembly constituency of Krishna district have been open with the leaders complaining against each other to the party leadership. Though the top leadership tried to resolve the disputes, the fire is still on and is spreading strongly.

Senior YSR Congress leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao who lost the 2019 elections to TDP’s Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan has started making open statements against Vamsi, who defected the TDP and joined the YSR Congress. He declared that he would contest in the next elections without any doubt.

Vamsi reacted to this statement and said he would not take those statements seriously. He said he is working for the party following the directions from chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The chief minister resolved the dispute between these two leaders two years ago, but they seem to be growing strong even now. Venkatrao was made the District Cooperative Central Bank chairman to subside the differences.

Another senior leader, Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao too complained against Vamsi and the issue is yet to be resolved.

In Machilipatnam, local MLA and former minister Perni Nani had locked horns with local MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry. The two leaders are issuing open statements against each other. They are also stopping the programmes of each other and they don’t see eye to eye now.

The differences between sitting MLA Karanam Balaram and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan continue to disturb the party in Chirala of Bapatla district. While Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the leaders to set their differences aside and work to win all 175 Assembly seats in the next elections, the leaders are engaged in internal fights that would damage the party prospects.