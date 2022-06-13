Ante Sundaraniki First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Below Par

Ante Sundaraniki has a below-par first weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 15 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 28 Cr. After a below-par opening day, the film has held at decent levels on Saturday & Sunday but that ain’t enough for the prices it has been sold. It is doing better Overseas with the USA alone grossing $840 thousand dollars.

AreaFirst Weekend CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam4.35 Cr1.55 Cr 9 Cr
Ceeded1.10 Cr
0.40 Cr3 Cr
UA1.15 Cr0.45 Cr
Guntur0.79 Cr0.34 Cr
East0.76 Cr0.30 Cr
West0.66 Cr
0.34 Cr
Krishna 0.74 Cr
0.28 Cr
Nellore0.33 Cr0.16 Cr
Andhra10 Cr ratio
AP/TS 9.88 Cr3.82 Cr 22 Cr
ROI1.30 Cr2.5 Cr
Overseas3.90 Cr 3.50 Cr
Worldwide15.08Cr28 Cr

