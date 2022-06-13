Ante Sundaraniki First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Below Par

Ante Sundaraniki has a below-par first weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 15 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 28 Cr. After a below-par opening day, the film has held at decent levels on Saturday & Sunday but that ain’t enough for the prices it has been sold. It is doing better Overseas with the USA alone grossing $840 thousand dollars.

Area First Weekend Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Pre release Business Nizam 4.35 Cr 1.55 Cr 9 Cr Ceeded 1.10 Cr

0.40 Cr 3 Cr UA 1.15 Cr 0.45 Cr Guntur 0.79 Cr 0.34 Cr East 0.76 Cr 0.30 Cr West 0.66 Cr

0.34 Cr Krishna 0.74 Cr

0.28 Cr Nellore 0.33 Cr 0.16 Cr Andhra 10 Cr ratio AP/TS 9.88 Cr 3.82 Cr 22 Cr ROI 1.30 Cr 2.5 Cr Overseas 3.90 Cr 3.50 Cr Worldwide 15.08Cr 28 Cr