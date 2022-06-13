Ante Sundaraniki First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Below Par

Ante Sundaraniki has a below-par first weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 15 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 28 Cr. After a below-par opening day, the film has held at decent levels on Saturday & Sunday but that ain’t enough for the prices it has been sold. It is doing better Overseas with the USA alone grossing $840 thousand dollars.
|Area
|First Weekend Collections
|Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|4.35 Cr
|1.55 Cr
|9 Cr
|Ceeded
|1.10 Cr
|0.40 Cr
|3 Cr
|UA
|1.15 Cr
|0.45 Cr
|Guntur
|0.79 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|East
|0.76 Cr
|0.30 Cr
|West
|0.66 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|Krishna
| 0.74 Cr
|0.28 Cr
|Nellore
|0.33 Cr
|0.16 Cr
|Andhra
|10 Cr ratio
|AP/TS
|9.88 Cr
|3.82 Cr
|22 Cr
|ROI
|1.30 Cr
|2.5 Cr
|Overseas
|3.90 Cr
|3.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|15.08Cr
|28 Cr