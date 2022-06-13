Dil Raju and Anil Ravipudi plan a grand bash

Successful director Anil Ravipudi scored his sixth hit with F3, the sequel for F2. Despite new releases, F3 had a decent run and occupancy across the Telugu states. The film completed three weeks of its run and is having decent occupancies even in its fourth week. Anil Ravipudi and the film’s producer Dil Raju are hosting a grand bash for the team and the distributors and friends today night in Radisson Hotel, Hyderabad.

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen too will be present for the bash along with the actors and technicians. The distributors across the Telugu states recovered their investments after which the makers arranged a grand bash for the team and the distributors. Anil Ravipudi is on a break and he will start working on his next film that will have Balakrishna in the lead role. The shoot starts in September and the film will head for a summer 2023 release.