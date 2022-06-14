‘Ante Sundaraniki’ tanks at box office after opening weekend

Nani and Nazriya-starrer ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ is rumoured to be on the edge of collapsing at the box office.

According to trade reports, the movie’s opening weekend is its only decent period, with Monday’s revenues showing a dramatic drop.

While Mythri Movie Makers has a rare flop on their hands, ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ proves otherwise. Well, the makers are not able to figure out the plausible reason behind the movie’s commercial failure, despite the fact that ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ has pleased most of its audience.

Nani stood a solid chance of landing success with ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ after ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ went quite well despite average material. It is, after all, a family drama, not merely a rom-com.

‘Ante Sundaraniki’ has not done well for some reason, despite the fact that the majority of audience members think the second half is fantastic.

One probable reason being quoted behind the commercial flop is that people are likely to prefer seeing the film on OTT rather than seeing it in theatres (something they did not wish to do in the case of ‘Shyam Singha Roy,’ which fared well on OTT in the month of ‘Akhanda’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’).

There has been a steady stream of people arriving in theatres since February, producing exhaustion and the need to take a break, which is another possible reason for the movie’s performance. On the other hand, ‘Vikram’ and ‘Major’ showed no such indicators.

If ‘Virata Parvam,’ starring Rana-Sai Pallavi, has a bigger opening weekend than Nani’s film, it will be assumed that ‘Ante Sundaraniki,’ tanked due to its content. Otherwise, it’s just another case of poor luck for Nani, who has put in a strong performance.