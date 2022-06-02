Ante Sundaraniki Trailer: A Complete Laughter Riot

Advertisement

Natural Star Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki is gearing up for release on the 10th of this month. After a very impressive teaser, the team dropped the trailer today at a grand event in Vishakapatnam.

Nani had continued where the teaser stopped. The trailer is a laughter riot from start to the end exploiting Nani’s huge potential to play the innocent and comedy character.

The trailer indicates it is about the love and marriage between a boy and girl of two different faiths. The fun arises when Nani is sandwiched between their orthodox thoughts and his ambitions.

But the director still managed to hold back the crux of the story. The comedy looks fresh and in Vivek Athreya’s style. This is a film that probably will ensure the family audience beeline to the theaters.

Nani and Nazriya make a very good pair. There are so many supporting artists like Naresh, Harshavardhan, and others who add further value to the film.

The dialogues are quirky and the music is again novel and pleasant.

All in all, the trailer looks like a winner cut and does its job of setting the hype on fire.