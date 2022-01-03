Anupama dances for Krishna anthem in ‘Rowdy Boys’

Anupama Parameswaran proves her dancing prowess in Brindavanam Nunchi, the third single from Rowdy Boys that has just been released.

The song that runs for 3.53 minutes is colourful to eyes and catchy to ears, as the beats of Devi Sri Prasad and steps of Anupama makes it an audio-visual delight. The song about modern day Lord Krishna has interesting lyrics by Suddala Ashok Teja and energetic rendition by singer Mangli.

Just like the first two singles from the movie, this one too is sure to go on to become a chartbuster. Trade circles say the film will hit the screens either on January 14 and 15.

Since this is the launch pad of Ashish Reddy, the nephew of Dil Raju, the leading producer of Tollywood is said to be making all efforts to ensure that Rowdy Boys would hit as many as screens as possible.

The youthful action entertainer is directed by Sree Harsha Koruganti. Songs and background score by Devi Prasad are said to be one of the highlights of the movie.

Dil Raju has produced this movie along with Shirish and in association with Aditya Music. Rowdy Boys is presented by Smit Anitha on Sri Venkateswara Creations. Cinematography is by Madhie, while Madhu has taken care of editing.