Is this why Jagan is rushing to Delhi?

Barely days after former Union Minister and BJP national leader Prakash Javadekar said that all key YSRCP leaders would be put behind the bars, YSRCP boss and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Delhi on Monday. He would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 PM on Tuesday.

While the official sources say that he would discuss issues like special status, revenue deficit, assurances given during the bifurcation, Kadapa steel plant, Duggarajupatnam port and revised estimates on Polavaram project, unofficial sources say that most of these are settled facts and Centre is not yielding even an inch to the State Government’s requests.

Sources say that the BJP-YSRCP relations are going to be the key issue for discussion. The relations are strained these days with BJP state chief Somu Veerraju going ballistic on the YSRCP. Similarly, Javadekar’s comments are being viewed seriously. Suddenly, the BJP has upped its ante and is attacking the YSRCP. The recent public meeting of the BJP too is being seen as a step in this direction.

Another significant pointer is that this is the first time that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is meeting the Prime Minister after withdrawing the bill meant to trifurcate the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Sources say Jagan had withdrawn the bill on the advice of both the PM and Amit Shah. Thus the meeting assumes special significance.

Sources say that Jagan may not be discussing bifurcation related issues with the PM as a meeting is scheduled for January 12 for the specific purpose. Sources say that the relations between the two parties and the future politics could be the chief agenda for the meeting.