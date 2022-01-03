Sandalwood sensation in NBK’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna will commence the shoot of his next film soon and it will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. The pre-production process reached the final stages and Jai Balayya is the title considered for this action-packed mass entertainer. The makers made an official announcement that Sandalwood sensation Duniya Vijay is roped in as the lead antagonist in this high voltage action entertainer.

Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Balayya will be seen in a dual role. Thaman is the music director and several top technicians are working for the film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Jai Balayya will hit the screens this year. Balayya is currently enjoying the super success of Akhanda and he is busy with the shoot of Unstoppable, a celebrity talk show for Aha.