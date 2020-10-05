Anushka and Vijay Devarakonda starrer on cards

Top actress Anushka’s recent offering Nishabdham received criticism and the film had a digital release. During her recent interaction, Anushka opened up about her next projects. She made it clear that she signed two new films and the makers of these projects will make an announcement about the same at the right time. We have heard that Anushka and Vijay Devarakonda are in talks for an interesting project. Both the actors gave their nod for the film recently.

A debutant will direct this interesting content-driven film and more details about the film will be announced soon. Anushka will take a break for the rest of the year while Vijay Devarakonda will complete his part for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter very soon before he joins Anushka’s film. More details to be announced officially.