Is YCP targetting Pawan security just like RRR?

The YCP has made fun of its own rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju for asking for the national level Z security. Now, rumours have spread that a similar security is being provided to Pawan Kalyan with the Central commandos. They say that the BJP Delhi leadership is wanting to make use of Jana Senani’s services in the local body elections in Telangana soon. Also, he may be requested to take part in election rallies and campaign for the BJP in some States where elections will be held in the coming months.

Two versions are coming out on this count. The Jana Sena leaders say that these rumours have no basis. As on today, there is no such proposal for giving 22 men Central security to Pawan. Officially, there is no information yet.

But, some leaders say that it is for certain that the Modi-Shah are going to make use of Senani’s charisma and stardom in elections in several other States. Already, the BJP Telangana leadership is putting lots of hopes on Pawan’s support during election campaign. In that case, some sort of increased security will certainly be provided to Senani. It is too early to say that he may be given Z security with commandos of National Security Guards.

Meanwhile, some leaders say that the YCP social media activists might be behind the false rumours on Pawan security. They have badly targetted Raghu Rama Raju’s security a few weeks ago. Interestingly, leaders’ security matters are also becoming sensationalised in order to embarrass rivals on social media.