Anushka as Bangalore Nagarathnamma?

Veteran director Singeetham Sreenivas Rao is keen to return back to direction with his dream project. The film is the life story of Bangalore Nagarathnamma and it narrates the life story of a Devadasi. The film’s script is completed recently and Burra Sai Madhav completed the dialogue version of Bangalore Nagarathnamma. The film will also have all the commercial ingredients along with a strong emotional drama. Tollywood actress Samantha was approached for the film initially but the actress did not sign the film.

As per the update, the script reached Anushka. The top actress has been idle for the past few months. Anushka listened to the script but she is yet to take the final call. She wanted the team of Bangalore Nagarathnamma to wait for some more time before she takes the decision. Singeetham and his team are waiting for the call of Anushka. We have to wait for some more time to see if Anushka accepts this challenging role and reprises the role of Bangalore Nagarathnamma.