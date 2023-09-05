Anushka’s next is a Malayalam Film

Anushka has been suffering with weightloss issues and is not signing many movies. The actress will be seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and the film releases on September 7th. Anushka signed her first Malayalam film in the direction of Rojin Thomas and the film is titled Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer? Anushka loved the story and she signed the project. The top actress says that she is open to any language if she loves the plot and the script. Anushka also said that she loved Home, the previous film of Rojin Thomas.

Jayasurya is the other lead actor in this interesting film and Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer? is slated for release in 2024. Sree Gokulam Movies are the producers and the shoot of the film commenced recently. The film is expected to be made in two parts.